Four to be inducted into Fargo South High Hall of Fame

FARGO — South High School will induct three alumni and a former faculty member into its Hall of Fame with a dinner and ceremony in the school commons on Friday, Oct. 14.

Inductees are graduates Mark Kristensen (1972), David Miller (1992), Mac Schneider (1997) and former communications and theater teacher and director Gwen Stark.

The dinner and ceremony start at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by calling (701) 446-2011. Those attending the Hall of Fame ceremonies are asked to use the 17th Avenue South entrance to the building.

The homecoming football game follows at 7 p.m., with South taking on Grand Forks Central. Hall of Fame inductees will be introduced during halftime of the football game.

• Schneider carved out a career as a well-respected attorney, as minority leader in the North Dakota Senate, and as an advocate for victims of domestic violence, children, vulnerable adults and students. He played football at the University of North Dakota and was a member of UND's 2001 national championship team. He was the team's co-captain and most valuable offensive lineman as a senior. He later graduated from the Georgetown University Law Center. At South, Schneider was a member of state championship teams in football, wrestling, and track and field.

• Kristensen in 2001 founded the Angel's Hands Foundation, which helps improve the quality of life for individuals with rare medical conditions. The foundation, which has helped more than 450 families, was born out of heartache and hope. Mark's son, Matt, died at age 16 from complications of a rare genetic disorder. Angel's Hands has raised and distributed more than $4 million to families. Kristensen teaches special needs children in Salt Lake City. He credits the athletics program at South for turning his life around. He earned nine varsity letters.

• Miller is an accomplished musician, researcher, writer and arranger. He has been a trombonist for the U.S. Navy concert and ceremonial band since 2005. He has also been co-principal trombonist of the Fairfax (Va.) Symphony since 2008. He has researched and transcribed arrangements for numerous works and was assistant librarian for the Navy Band for four years. At South, he was named to the North Dakota All-State Band for two years, the Fargo-Moorhead Youth Symphony for two years, and was picked for the UND honor band three times. He has a bachelor of music degree from the University of Minnesota, and a master's of music degree from Temple University.

• Stark was hired to direct plays at South in 1981. Not long after, her students earned the school's first-ever first-place state trophy in one-act plays. In her more than 30-year career at South, Stark was the face and driving force of the drama program, with many of her students moving on to professional theater. She directed more than 100 plays and musicals. In addition to starting theater and communications programs at South, she founded the first improvisation troupe in the region. Her slate of awards includes being named the Class A Director of the Year for one-act plays on three occasions.