Jennifer Swiers will be giving the gift of life through a kidney donation October 11 to Jeff Peterson, her friend and co-worker at the New Life Center in Fargo. David Samson / The Forum

FARGO—Two couples living in the same north Moorhead neighborhood have ties that go way back. Jeff and Cindy Peterson and Rob and Jen Swiers met more than 15 years ago through a singles group in church. Rob and Jen started dating first and got married; Jeff and Cindy followed suit. The Swiers welcomed two children; so did the Petersons.

The true testament to the families' deep friendship recently came to light.

A shared love of cookouts, football and camping went by the wayside when Jeff Peterson's health began to fail. He needed a new kidney and the wait looked to be a long one.

"For someone like me, around here, it's about three to five years to be on the transplant list for a cadaver. That's a long wait time," he said.

But thanks to Jen, also his co-worker at the New Life Center here, Peterson will get a new kidney during transplant surgery Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Sanford Medical Center.

Peterson, 43, was born with Alport syndrome, a hereditary condition that attacks the delicate tissues in the kidneys. He was on dialysis as a teen, and at age 16 received a kidney from a young accident victim.

That donated organ served Peterson well until early 2014, when his kidney function began declining. He's struggled to do his job as operations director at the homeless shelter, where he's in charge of building maintenance, dining and custodial services. He often feels fatigued and achy, almost flu-like.

"You're not getting the good energy to your muscles, so my legs are weak, my body's weak," Peterson said. "As much as you try to exercise or walk, just going up stairs I'm short of breath."

In fall 2014, Peterson broke the news to Jen and Rob, who is executive director at New Life, that he would likely need another transplant in about a year. He said both immediately piped up, saying, 'Have one of mine!"

"That's the type of people they are," Peterson said.

Undaunted by poor odds

Even though the Swiers shared Peterson's O-positive blood type, the odds that one would be a compatible live donor weren't good.

A lab test showed Peterson has a panel reactive antibody, or PRA, level of 87 percent; meaning a high number of antibodies in his blood from his previous transplant. Nick Hillman, director of Transplant Services at Sanford Health, said you don't want a high number.

"If somebody has a high PRA, they've got a very small chance of being able to be a match with somebody out there in the general public," Hillman said.

For Peterson, the chance for a decent match was only 13 percent.

That didn't deter Jen Swiers, 42, who started the tests right after learning Peterson was transplant-eligible. The donor pays nothing for those tests, or for the transplant itself, which is covered by the recipient's health insurance and/or Medicare.

Swiers passed each medical and psychological test to be a donor-- and was almost to the finish line in January when the people managing her case suddenly advised her to stop out of concerns for her mental health.

"I do struggle with depression and they wanted to make sure I was okay with that and that my medicine was on track," she said.

Still, the decision didn't sit well.

"I was shocked and angry and confused ... and really, really sad," Swiers said. "For five months, we were under the impression that this was going to go forward."

Jen and Rob had to break the tough news to Jeff and Cindy that she couldn't continue with testing for at least six months.

A miracle match

The break was good for introspection, Jen Swiers said, and her desire to donate never went away. When the six-month mark arrived, she was back on the phone to Sanford.

The testing began again, but this time she didn't tell the Petersons what she was up to.

Then one day, it came-- the news that she had a green light to be a donor.

"I was just floored," Swiers said. "That's the call I'd been waiting for, for over a year."

The next step was to figure out how to tell Jeff and Cindy. Swiers wanted to be clever, so she tried a Google search for, 'How to tell someone you're a kidney match.'

"There was nothing about that on the internet," she laughed.

Swiers decided on a card for Peterson that said 'Wow!' on the front and on the inside, 'You found one,' with an arrow pointing to a match stick taped to the card.

Peterson was confused. The donor process was out of their minds, so all they could think was that Swiers got their anniversary date wrong or that she wanted to invite them to a bonfire.

"We were clueless," Peterson said.

When Swiers fessed up, there were tears and hugs all around.

"We know it's a miracle that she matches and matches so well," Peterson said. "I mean, it's pretty incredible."

Sept. 28 was set for the transplant surgery at Sanford, but Peterson developed an ear infection, so the procedure was rescheduled to Oct. 11.

The day is almost here and can't come soon enough.

"Let's do it, let's move on, get healthy and just live the rest of our lives," Jen Swiers said, adding, "I'm looking forward to it."

Transplant quick facts

• 30 to 35 kidney transplants performed at Sanford annually.

• Half from deceased donors, half from living donors.

• Estimated 120,000 people nationally and 3,000 people in North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota are on wait list.

• Most need a kidney

Source: Sanford Health Transplant Services