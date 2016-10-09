MOORHEAD - Clay County will get a new jail and law enforcement center near the courthouse here. No ifs, ands or buts.

That decision was made a half year ago by the county board of commissioners.

Where voters get to step in is determining how a big chunk of the more than $52 million price tag will be financed.

To cover the bond payments, about 40 percent of the project will be paid by levying more property taxes or adding a new half-cent sales tax, Commissioner Kevin Campbell said Friday, Oct. 7.

That decision — sales tax or no — awaits voters in the Nov. 8 general election.

From Campbell's perspective, a sales tax is the best deal.

The state Department of Revenue has determined about $1.6 million to $1.7 million per year can be raised with a sales tax, which could run up to 20 years. Of that amount, perhaps 20 to 25 percent would be paid by people living outside Clay County who buy items here.

"If you're getting 20 percent from outside the county, that's not a bad thing," Campbell said. "Fargo has done it for a long time."

There are no current Moorhead and Clay County sales taxes. The state of Minnesota sales tax is 6.875 percent. The extra half-cent would bring it to 7.375 percent.

Campbell said he wants to make it abundantly clear: A "no" vote on the half-cent sales tax won't stop the project.

"That decision has been made," he said.

Construction of a new correctional facility, which would sit just west of the courthouse and the social services building at 807 11th St. N., is being forced by the state, Campbell said.

"We basically have no choice but to build a new jail facility," he said. "The Minnesota Department of Corrections ... already told us they won't license (the current) facility because it's old and dated."

The county spends about $1 million a year on transporting prisoners to and from other counties to house them, he said.

As planned, the $32 million jail would be about 65,301 square feet, with 206 beds (modifications could bring this to 218). That's far more than the 90 beds the county is now licensed for between its jail and annex building, Campbell said.

There is also room on the site for adding two pods of 60 beds each.

Construction on the jail begins in spring 2017 and is planned to take about 18 months to complete.

A 58,455 square foot, $16 million law enforcement center would replace the current facility. It will be sited north of the courthouse on land now being cleared of homes bought out for that purpose.

Moorhead Police Chief David Ebinger said the current LEC is "20 years past its life."

The LEC is too small, and the heat and air systems are failing, he said. The plumbing is breaking down, too, with raw sewage spilled into some offices in one incident. The building doesn't comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and it can't be updated to handle modern law enforcement computer systems, he said.

Construction on the LEC is planned to start in fall 2017, and is expected to be completed about the same time as the jail. Campbell said.

The rest of the project costs include about $3 million for buyouts of homes on two blocks north of the current courthouse and jail campus, and construction of parking lots.

If county voters approve the half-cent sales tax, the issue would then be taken up by the Legislature for final approval, Campbell said. He said he has been assured by local lawmakers that if voters approve a local-use sales tax, such taxes are generally approved by the Legislature.

Other sources of funding to pay off the construction bonds include continuing levies once other debt is paid off, funds from wind power generation, $50,000 from a levy added each year since 2014, and lease payments from the city of Moorhead for space in the new LEC, Campbell said.

The new jail will include an area for people with mental health issues, Campbell said.

"Our goal is to ... at least try to get them connected to resources that can help them once they get out in the real world," he said. "The whole idea is to get them on track so they don't end up back in our jail facility."

Campbell said the sales tax has received the backing of the Moorhead Business Association, the public affairs committee of the Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce, and groups representing Clay County deputies and Moorhead police officers.

He said farmers also appear to like the idea of a sales tax more than raising property taxes.