Trucks wait their turn to unload corn Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, at Maple River Grain & Agronomy in Casselton. Dave Wallis / The Forum

About 700,000 bushels of soybeans are stored on the ground Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, at Maple River Grain & Agronomy in Casselton. Dave Wallis / The Forum

Corn flows out of a truck and into a grate Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, at Maple River Grain & Agronomy in Casselton as it is unloaded. Dave Wallis / The Forum

Grant Phipps unloads corn from his truck Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, at Maple River Grain & Agronomy in Casselton. Dave Wallis / The Forum

CASSELTON, N.D. — The grain bunkers and silos at Maple River Grain & Agronomy's terminal here is filling up fast from a bountiful harvest of soybeans, and CEO Terry Johnson also expects a bountiful harvest of corn.

"Our bunkers are full of beans right now," he said. "We'll have more corn in the ground this year than we've probably ever had," which means they'll be piled on the ground because that's all the storage space left.

It's a potential silver lining for corn growers entering the harvest season with prices for their grains plunging deeper than it has in years. They thought last year was bad, but this year is worse with December futures ending at $3.40 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Friday Oct. 7.

A year ago Friday, it was $4.17 and reached a low of $3.88 during harvest.

Kevin Skunes, a board member with the North Dakota Corn Growers Association, said the group is "extremely disappointed" with prices.

"Guys are going to have a hard time cash-flowing," he said. "We're going to use up some more of our equity to continue and we can't do that for too many years or we won't be able to cash-flow any more. It's a very serious deal right now."

Wheat growers, who completed their harvest several weeks ago, also face big crops and bleak prices that are the lowest in years. The real good news is for soybean growers who are enjoying both big crops and stronger prices.

Soybeans, corn and wheat are the top commodity crops in the southern Red River Valley.

Supply and demand

Corn prices are depressed because production is up around the United States — it could even be a record year — and the global corn supply remains robust, said Frayne Olson, the crop economist at North Dakota State University's Extension Service.

Reuters suggested it could have been worse if livestock producers weren't continuing to use corn feed instead of switching to wheat. At the end of August, before that became evident to the market, corn prices reached $3.15 a bushel.

The news service also reported that soybean demand, especially from China, is strong while global supplies remain tight, helping keep prices up. Demand for wheat is also rising, but prices were depressed by a plentiful supply, mostly because of China stockpiling huge wheat reserves.

Soybean November futures ended Friday, Oct. 7, at $9.57 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade, compared to $8.99 a year ago. Wheat December futures ended the day at $5.22 a bushel on the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, compared to $5.86 a year ago.

Prices paid at local elevators will be lower than these prices to account for handling and other costs.

Olson cautioned against looking at prices on any particular day. Most farmers will spread out the sale of their crops throughout the year, so an average is probably more helpful, he said.

Strong yields

How well farmers do this year will depend largely on how fruitful their fields were.

Before planting began, farmers will have glanced at production costs estimated by Extension services at NDSU and the University of Minnesota. For this year, the average cost of producing a bushel of corn in the Red River Valley ranged from $3.59 to $3.78. That's significantly higher than the $3.40 December futures contract; local elevators pay 60 to 70 cents less for delivery in the next few months.

Production costs ranged from $8.61 to $9.37 for soybeans and from $5.62 to $6.44 for wheat. But those are based on average yield and average production costs.

Paul Coppin, general manager at the Reynolds (N.D.) United Co-op elevator, said an above-average corn yield should "soften the blow" for farmers, but it would still be lower than production costs for many.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts that corn yield in North Dakota will be 135 bushels per acre, compared to 128 last year. In Minnesota, it'll be 184 compared to 188. The soybean yield in North Dakota will be 35 compared to 32.5 last year and, in Minnesota, it'll be 49 compared to 50 last year.

Federal price guarantees should further soften the blow, allowing many corn growers to come close to breaking even, Skunes said.

Survival strategies

Farmers have several strategies for surviving tough years.

Many will have built up financial reserves from several years ago when prices were much higher, according to Olson and Skunes. They'll have signed contracts before they plant to lock in prices for parts of their crop or they'll store some of their crops through the winter in hopes that prices will rebound. And some will just tighten their belts.

That happened last year, which turned out not to be as disastrous as it appeared during harvest, Olson said. "We were really concerned about the financial strength of some farmers, and we did lose some," he said, but many survived.

Skunes said he expects many corn growers will try to hang on to their crops, but they won't have enough storage because of the big harvest. Unless they signed contracts in February or June when prices were higher, they'll have little choice but to sell at the current low price.

How farmers do will have a consequence for the economy.

North Dakota's Region 5, which encompasses the southern Red River Valley, is the most diversified in the state, but agriculture production was nearly a third of the economic base in 2013, according to an NDSU Extension report. Manufacturing was just 14 percent and exported services 13 percent.

In the northern valley, agricultural production was a quarter of the economy. Equivalent data from the Minnesota side wasn't available.

NDSU economist Dean Bangsund, who helped produce that report, said his data may underestimate the importance of the ag sector because it doesn't include a link to ag-related businesses such as food processing, ag banking and implement dealerships.