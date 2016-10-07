Mandan rally backs law enforcement

TOM STROMME/Bismarck Tribune Rachel Zenker, left, and Kimberly Kruska speak on Friday afternoon in downtown Mandan at a rally of support for law enforcement. Both organized a rally of support for law enforcement officers outside the Morton County Law Enforcement Center. During the rally a group of law enforcement officers including several county sheriffs from around the state came out to visit with the gathering.

MANDAN, N.D.—About 30 people lined the Law Enforcement Center in Mandan Friday afternoon in what was touted as a grassroots show of support for law enforcement, particularly during the protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

No Dakota Access Pipeline protesters were present during the quiet show of support. Law officers barricaded the block of First Avenue Northwest that contained the LEC.

Many at the rally carried banners, flags and signs from local labor-related organizations: local plumbers and pipefitters, laborers, operators, cement masons and electrical workers.

Mandan Police Chief Jason Ziegler visited with those attending the rally, shaking hands and thanking them for the gesture.

"I think it's a great effort. It's good to see we have citizens who appreciate law enforcement. This is just a wonderful thing for our citizens. We do what we do regardless of response, but this is very appreciated," he said.

Rally organizer Rachel Zenker said the event was a start to saying thank you.

"We did this because there was an outpouring of people online who wanted to say thank you and didn't know how without making them feel uncomfortable or hinder their job," Zenker said. "They do not get enough credit. I could not do their job. It takes a special person to protect everybody."

Zenker said she and co-organizer Kimberly Kruska have friends tied to the Bismarck Police Department.

"We've been looking at doing this a few months, before the protests got serious," Kruska said. "I think the rally outside the police department from the protesters really fueled our fire to try and show the police department the other side of things — that they are appreciated."

Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier and other law officers came out to watch the rally. He echoed appreciation for those outside rallying.

"It's a gesture that is very much appreciated by law enforcement in general. The deputies and law officers have been putting in a lot of hours to make sure everyone stays safe. We appreciate the support of the community," he said.

"There has been a lot of negativity put out about them recently. We're just here to show them some people actually appreciate what they are doing. My workers are the workers working out on that pipeline and they are highly grateful so I showed up to represent those workers as well," Cory Bryson, a representative of the Laborers Union Local No. 563 Bismarck, said.

Darcy Peterson held up a black-and-white law enforcement flag.

"They have gone above and beyond. I think they have done an incredible job. They are coming from all over the state, and they drop what they are doing and come from all over," Peterson said.