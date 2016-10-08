One person injured in Blue Earth County crash

Two vehicles collided at Highways 14 and 60 outside of Mankato at about 7:50 p.m. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Ford Taurus driven by Erynn C. Moen, 24, of Madison Lake, Minn., was eastbound on Highway 14, attempting to turn left onto Highway 60. It collided in the westbound lane of Highway 14 with a Chevy Trailblazer driven by Rachel M. Haslip, 39, of North Mankato. Haslip received non-life threatening injuries in the crash. Lucy Kolstad, of Madison Lake, a passenger in Haslip's vehicle, and Moen, the driver of the Taurus, were not injured in the crash.