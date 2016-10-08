Vikings' Boone to teammates: Don't believe the hype

Sep 18, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Alex Boone (76) against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Packers 17-14. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS — The unbeaten Vikings have no offensive turnovers in four games. Coach Mike Zimmer was asked if he's ever been around a team that has started a season that way.

"No," he said.

What about you, Sam Bradford? "I don't think so."

Offensive coordinator Norv Turner, surely you've seen that at least once in 36 years as an NFL assistant, coordinator and head coach, right?

"I think if it had happened like this, I would remember."

As the Vikings prepare to host the Houston Texans on Sunday, their defense has been praised for a hot start that leaves the team with a 4-0 mark that only the defending champion Denver Broncos have matched. And rightly so. The Vikings have 15 sacks, six interceptions and are surrendering an average of 12.5 points a game, second-best in the NFL.

But on the other side of the ball is a less-than-flashy offense that has excelled at one aspect more than any other: protecting the football.

The Vikings have one turnover this season — and it came when safety Andrew Sendejo fumbled after recovering a fumble. That's right. An offense that has cycled through two starting quarterbacks and three running backs is without a single interception or lost fumble.

"You like to think it's coaching — and we work hard at it — but I think it's players' attention to detail and taking a lot of pride in taking care of the ball," Turner said.

Only one NFL team has ever gone more than seven straight games without a turnover, the 2010 New England Patriots. They finished the season with 10, an NFL record matched only by the 2011 San Francisco 49ers.

"You get lucky," Zimmer said. "There was a ball tipped the other night that maybe could have been intercepted. We've been very fortunate, but we're harping on it a lot, too."

The Vikings' ball security combined with their ball-hawking defense has made for the top turnover margin in the NFL, plus-10 — four better than second-place Philadelphia and Buffalo.

The Vikings had a plus-5 turnover margin all of last season, which tied them for 10th in the NFL.

"It's something that we work on every day in practice. It's brought up every day in meetings," said Bradford, who has started three games since being acquired from Philadelphia in a Sept. 3 trade. "I think guys are aware of it, and I think guys have done a really good job of protecting the ball in traffic, putting two hands on it when they feel there's a threat.

"And ... part of it is being fortunate, being lucky. But I think for the most part, guys have just done a really good job of protecting the football."

Bradford has been praised for acclimating so quickly to Turner's offense, and teammates have lauded his decision-making. Heading into Sunday's game, he has thrown four touchdown passes and, of course, no interceptions.

"He knows the defenses. He knows where the ball's going. He knows his reads," guard Alex Boone said. "I think the one thing that a lot of people don't see about Sam is if he feels pressure, if he knows that we can't block somebody, he'll kind of scramble, he'll get rid of the ball. He's not afraid to just throw the ball down or get it out of his hands. That helps us as an offensive line. It frustrates the defense, and then they start doing things that they're a little unaccustomed to, and it's huge to us.''

While running backs Matt Asiata and Jerick McKinnon certainly don't have the pedigree of injured Adrian Peterson, they do have a better track record of ball security.

Peterson fumbled seven times last season, losing three, and has averaged one fumble every 63 carries. Asiata averages one fumble every 131 carries, and McKinnon has never fumbled in 202 career carries.

"Houston's good at taking the ball away," Zimmer cautioned, "so we're going to have to be diligent about it again this week."