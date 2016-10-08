Search
    1 person dies, 1 arrested in separate crashes near Williston

    By Sherri Richards Today at 10:06 a.m.

    WILLISTON, N.D. -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol has reported one death and one arrest in two separate vehicle crashes on Thursday, Oct. 6, and Friday, Oct. 7, in Western North Dakota.

    At about 2 p.m. Thursday, Damon McLaughlin, 44, of Sidney, Mont., was driving a Ford F-150 southbound on Highway 58 when the vehicle entered the ditch and struck a utility pole. The crash took place 4 miles north of Fairview, Mont., McLaughlin was transported to the Sidney Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

    The highway patrol also reported a vehicle rollover on Highway 1804, 15 miles east of Williston. At about 6:55 a.m. Friday, Edgar Soto, 39, of Ross, N.D., was driving a Peterbilt and tanker trailer eastbound when the vehicle entered the ditched and overturned into a ravine. He was transported to Mercy Hospital and later airlifted to Bismarck for further treatment. Soto was arrested for driving under the influence. Highway 1804 was closed for six hours because of the crash.

