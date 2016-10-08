Heroin dealer sentenced to 18 years for overdoses

FARGO—Gregory Krutsinger, of Moorhead, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance resulting in serious bodily injury. The sentencing was filed Thursday, Oct. 6 in U.S. District Court. He was also sentenced to serve six months of supervised release.

Krutsinger pleaded guilty July 14 in federal court to selling a mixture and substance containing heroin that led to two overdoses in April.

The criminal complaint against Krutsinger stated he "is responsible for distributing narcotics that are harming people and even causing death." The overdose victims were revived.

A download from one victim's cellphone and victim statements helped identify Krutsinger as the source of the heroin or fentanyl that caused the victim to overdose, the complaint said.

Community forums about the growing heroin, fentanyl and opiate crisis in the Red River Valley have taken place during the past several months.