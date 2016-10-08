Search warrant leads to major drug bust in Neche, N.D.

Neche, N.D. -- A routine theft investigation turned into one of the biggest drug busts in Pembina County.

Now police are also investigating a local business to see if it was used to channel those drugs.

It started with a search warrant for stolen, high-priced car parts at 52-year-old Renaud Winkler's property off Highway 18 in Neche, N.D.

“We were looking for two engines, actually came across a vast amount of drugs at the scene,” commented Pembina County Sheriff Terry Meidinger.

Police say the auto body sign outside the garage served as a cover for a storage shed for drugs. Inside they found $23,000 worth of meth, along with cocaine, marijuana, scales and baggies.

“That is something law enforcement is still looking at, following how and where drugs are coming into Pembina County,” commented the county’s state’s attorney Ryan Bialas.

Winkler also ran L&M bar in the city of Neche. Now investigators want to know if it was just alcohol on tap.

“We will obviously look into all ties, it is charged with drug delivery, and if you are delivering there has to be channels and means to do so,” said Bialas.

Prosecutors remained tight lipped when asked where the drugs were headed.

“We do have information in regards to the drugs, but that is part of the ongoing investigation,” responded Bialas.

Winkler previously spent several years in prison for meth and cocaine distribution.

Now one other arrest was made during the execution of the search warrant.

57-year-old Tammy Tate was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Police claim they found several bags of meth in her purse.