Ag Digest (Oct. 14, 2016)

The bales need to be removed for snow management and safety reasons. North Dakota century code prohibits hay from being placed in the right of way, except on the outer edge. Large round bales must not be placed on in-slopes or within 60 feet from the outside edge of the driving lane.

USDA announces funding to support small business

Eleven recipients across North Dakota have been selected to receive $717,000 in grants to support the startup or expansion of rural small businesses. The funding is provided through USDA's Rural Business Development Grant (RBDG) program.

The RBDG program, authorized through the 2014 Farm Bill, is designed to assist the startup or expansion of small and emerging private businesses and/or non-profits in rural communities. The grant funding can be used to acquire or develop land, buildings, plants and equipment; build or improve access roads, utility extensions and water and waste disposal facilities; provide technical assistance; establish revolving loan funds; and to support rural distance learning programs that provide educational or job training.

Since 2010, USDA Rural Development in North Dakota has financed over $5.5 million to 71 recipients through the RBDG program in support of small businesses. For more information on USDA Rural Development programs, visit www.rd.usda.gov/nd.