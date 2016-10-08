Pheasant hunters are flocking to the birds

Craig Thompson, of St. Francisville, La., middle, talks and laughs with his group of hunters from Louisiana have dinner at Pheasants Café and Lounge in Mott on Friday night before the North Dakota pheasant hunting opener on Saturday morning. ​(Kalsey Stults / The Dickinson Press)

MOTT, N.D.—Pheasant numbers may be down across the state, but that hasn't deterred hunters from making the trip to the small towns of Mott and Regent.

Neil Record from Clinton, La., brought along eight sportsmen to experience bird hunting in western North Dakota this year.

"I grew up on a farm, a rather large farm," Record said. "My grandfather and father hunted quail—wild quail—but by the time I came along that was all gone. When I started pheasant hunting, I found something that I could relate to them. That's why I drive up here and bring my dogs."

While Friday night included eating prime rib at Pheasants Café and Lounge, when pheasant hunting opens in the state Saturday morning, it'll be all about the birds for the group from Louisiana.

While this isn't Record's first time to the Mott and Regent area of Hettinger County, it is the first time Craig Thompson and Andy Dreher, of Franklin and St. Francisville, La., respectively, have set foot in North Dakota.

While both have spent time hunting across the country, one thing they weren't able to cross off their bucket lists until this year was hunting pheasants in western North Dakota.

"You know they say you have a bucket list when you get to our age," Thompson said. "Well this is on mine."

"Mine too," added Dreher.

Record and his group aren't using a guide service, but hundreds of people will flock to the area under the wing of local guides or guide services.

Nichole Haase, manager Cannonball Company in Regent, said around 50 to 60 hunters will be on guided hunts this weekend through their company, with the farthest group coming from Florida.

Haase said the company is in its 25th season and has seen the same groups travel from across the nation year after year.

"We have one group that has been coming every year and so they are going to get their free hunt this year since they have been coming every year for 25 years," she said.

Haase said it's not only the hunters that keep coming back every year but the guides as well.

"Most of them are people who either grew up in the area or still live here, or come down on a regular basis and have family and friends here," she said.

While it's a benefit for the guides to be from the area so they know the lay of the land, Haase said it also means revenue is staying in the small community of around 170 people.

"Our landowners are paid per bird taken off of their land, so we don't take hunting rights away either," she said. "Most outfitters, when they use land, they will pay for a lease on the land and they get the hunting rights to it. But that's not the way we do. We do it so our landowners can use their land whenever they want to."

The lodging isn't owned by the company either, which means more revenue for property owners who either rent out their homes, rooms or business owners who rent out hotel space.

"Prices were really low on crops, kind of like they are now, when this first started and it was like a supplemented income for farmers and it's kind of become that again now because the farming prices are down so much," Haase said.