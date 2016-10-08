One injured in Ransom County crash

RANSOM COUNTY, N.D. — One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, south of Highway 46.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Travis Dagman, 36, of Enderlin, N.D., was traveling southbound on 129th Avenue Southeast in a Sterling semitrailer. About 1½ miles south of Highway 46, a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Keith Wurtz, 27, of Ipswich, S.D., was traveling westbound on a private drive and failed to yield while crossing 129th Avenue. Wurtz's vehicle ended up in the east ditch of 129th Avenue.