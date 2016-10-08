Fiery motorcycle crash near Glyndon sends rider to hospital

The wreckage of a motorcycle sits in a ditch southwest of Glyndon. The rider was hospitalized following the crash Saturday evening, Oct. 8.

GLYNDON, Minn. — A man was hospitalized Saturday, Oct. 8, after a fiery motorcycle crash southwest of Glyndon, said Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist.

The motorcyclist was traveling south on 100th Street South when the bike went off the west side of the rural road and down an embankment, just after crossing an Interstate 94 overpass.

The motorcycle caught fire, and the crash was reported about 5 p.m.

"We were informed that the driver of the motorcycle was in pretty serious condition," said Bergquist, who declined to release the motorcyclist's name. "It appeared he might have hit his head."

The sheriff said there was no helmet found at the scene. The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.