NEAR CANNON BALL, N.D. — A 24-year-old man driving a stolen Chevrolet Camaro was arrested on drunken driving charges after racing through the Dakota Access pipeline protest camp and crashing into a teepee, the Morton County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

A Bureau of Indian Affairs officer spotted Bryce Ironhawk of McLaughlin, S.D., speeding in the red 2012 Camaro in Cannon Ball and then clocked him driving 113 mph on North Dakota Highway 1806, the release stated.

The officer later saw Ironhawk driving through the protest camp, where he struck a set of flagpoles and a teepee. A man was in the teepee at the time, but declined medical attention, the release said.

Ironhawk's blood-alcohol level was 0.17 percent, more than double the legal limit for driving, and the Camaro was stolen from Eide Ford Lincoln in Bismarck, the release said.

Arrested early Friday, Oct. 7, Ironhawk pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence and aggravated reckless driving. The Morton County State's Attorney was considering additional charges.