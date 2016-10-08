Two hurt in Barnes County crash, flown to Fargo hospital

BARNES COUNTY, N.D. — Two injured motorists were flown to a Fargo hospital after a two-vehicle crash Saturday, Oct. 8, in Barnes County, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 2:20 p.m. at state Highway 32 and County Road 6, north of Oriska.

A 2011 GMC Acadia was headed west on County Road 6, and a 2013 Buick LaCrosse was traveling south on Highway 32. The GMC ran a stop sign and T-boned the Buick's driver side, the patrol said.

The GMC ended up in the southwest ditch, and the Buick rolled before landing upright in the west ditch. The Buick's driver, 59-year-old Clayton Schumaker of Bismarck, and his passenger, 88-year-old Alice Anderson, suffered injuries and were flown to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, the patrol said.

The GMC driver, 52-year-old Sandra Meyer of Hillsboro, and her passenger, 23-year-old Rachel Meyer, were not hurt. All four motorists were wearing seat belts, and airbags deployed in both vehicles, the patrol said.

The crash remains under investigation.