Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S. September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON—Republican candidate Donald Trump will stay in the presidential race despite calls for him to drop out because of lewd comments he made about women that have surfaced, top adviser Rudy Giuliani said on Sunday, Oct. 9.