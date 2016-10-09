Search
    'Saturday Night Live' skit skewers North Dakota

    By John Hageman Today at 11:58 a.m.
    Lin-Manuel Miranda on Saturday Night Live on NBC.

    In between Spanish phrases, Diego described the cuisine he experienced in North Dakota. “Marshmallow salad,” he tells his mother from a phone booth surrounded by corn stalks. “Big mounds of yellow and orange food.”

    Lin-Manuel Miranda, the star and creator of the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” hosted "Saturday Night Live" last night, and in a two-minute short, he played an immigrant telling his mother about his new life in North Dakota, which he calls “muy bonito” and “landlocked.”

    Diego describes trips to Walmart and 7-Eleven convenience stores, although North Dakota does not have any 7-Eleven stores. “Everything in America is carpeted,” Diego tells his mother.

    John Hageman

    John Hageman covers local business and North Dakota politics. He attended the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities, where he studied journalism and political science, and he previously worked at the Bemidji Pioneer.  

    Jhageman@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1244
