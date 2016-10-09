Memorial bike ride to be held for Fergus Falls teen

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. - A memorial bike ride will be held here Monday, Oct. 10, for a young man who died in a hit-and-run.

Nineteen-year-old David Grotberg of Fergus Falls was killed while riding his bike with his girlfriend on Thursday, Oct. 6, in Waco, Texas.

The car was speeding, hit Grotberg and then drove off. His girlfriend was not hurt.

Grotberg attended Baylor University and was a member of its marching band and honor society. In a touching tribute, Oklahoma State University's marching band remembered Grotberg by playing "That Good Old Baylor Line" and wearing green and gold bandanas Saturday, Oct. 8.

The cycling community in Fergus Falls will honor Grotberg with a bike ride that starts outside Fergus Falls City Hall at 6 p.m. Monday.

If unable to participate in the memorial bike ride, but would still like to donate, visit https://www.youcaring.com/david-grotberg-664727.