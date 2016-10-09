Search
    Barnes County Public School to hold remembrance for seventh grader killed in accidental shooting

    By Forum News Service Today at 8:47 p.m.

    BARNES COUNTY, N.D. - A school in Wimbledon will help honor the memory of a young man.

    Barnes County North Public School will release balloons in a tribute to 12-year-old Ethan Chadwick, who died last Sunday, Oct. 2, in what his family says was a shooting accident.

    He was in seventh grade at Barnes County North.

    The balloon ceremony will begin at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at his school. There will be balloons and $1 root beer floats for sale to benefit the Chadwick family.

    According to an obituary at www.lerudschuldt.com, Ethan was born Oct. 10, 2003. A memorial fund has been set up at Bank Forward, the obituary said.

    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
