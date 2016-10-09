BARNES COUNTY, N.D. - A school in Wimbledon will help honor the memory of a young man.

Barnes County North Public School will release balloons in a tribute to 12-year-old Ethan Chadwick, who died last Sunday, Oct. 2, in what his family says was a shooting accident.

He was in seventh grade at Barnes County North.

The balloon ceremony will begin at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at his school. There will be balloons and $1 root beer floats for sale to benefit the Chadwick family.

According to an obituary at www.lerudschuldt.com, Ethan was born Oct. 10, 2003. A memorial fund has been set up at Bank Forward, the obituary said.