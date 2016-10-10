Search
    Homeless sex offender living in Fargo

    By Forum staff reports Today at 9:12 a.m.
    Donald Edwardson

    FARGO—The Fargo Police Department is notifying the public that a registered sex offender, Donald Robert Edwardson, is living in Fargo and is homeless.

    Edwardson, 44, has been assessed as a high-risk offender by the North Dakota Risk Assessment Committee.

    According to information provided by Fargo police:

    Edwardson was convicted in 1997 in Hubbard County, Minn., of third-degree criminal sexual conduct for having sex with a 14-year old female. Also in 1997, Edwardson was convicted in Scott County, Minn., of fifth-degree criminal conduct for fondling a 16-year-old female on numerous occasions.

    Edwardson was convicted in 1992 in Kandiyohi County, Minn., of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct for engaging in sexual contact with a 14-year-old female.

