Nothing suspicious found in Park Rapids High School lockdown

Law enforcement vehicles are parked outside the Park Rapids Area High School on Monday. Forum News Service

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. -- Authorities found nothing suspicious following a lockdown Monday, Oct. 10, at Park Rapids Area High School.

According to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, the Park Rapids Area High School received a threat Monday morning while students were on buses and arriving for class.

The school district decided to re-route buses to the Century School and the high school was placed under lockdown for security measures. Law enforcement did a security sweep of the entire school grounds.

Classes are expected to resume as normal in the morning.