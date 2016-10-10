Search
    Four Winds Community School on lockdown after receiving alarming information

    By Forum News Service Today at 1:36 p.m.
    Four Winds High School photo from nd.gov

    Fort Totten, ND – Fort Totten School Superintendent, Jeff Olson says the Four Winds Community School is on lockdown after a parent alerted school staff about alarming information.

    Olson said no one is allowed in. The specifics of the information are not being released at this time.

    Olson said that students will be dismissed at 3:30 p.m. and more information will be sent out as it becomes available.

    Check back for updates as this story develops. 

