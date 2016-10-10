Fort Totten, ND – Fort Totten School Superintendent, Jeff Olson says the Four Winds Community School is on lockdown after a parent alerted school staff about alarming information.

Olson said no one is allowed in. The specifics of the information are not being released at this time.

Olson said that students will be dismissed at 3:30 p.m. and more information will be sent out as it becomes available.

