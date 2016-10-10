FARGO—A Fargo woman pleaded guilty in Cass County District Court on Monday, Oct. 10, to one count of theft for stealing nearly $9,000 from her former employer.

Tiffany AnneMarie Jackson was given a deferred sentence and ordered to pay restitution of $8,956 to Justice, a store in the West Acres mall where Jackson had worked.

Her attorney, Lindsey Hougen, told the court that Jackson was remorseful for the theft and that she cooperated with the store when the theft was discovered.

He said Jackson "obviously took the wrong path" in dealing with financial problems brought on by the cost of medical care she required and said she will make paying back what she owes a priority.