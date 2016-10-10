MOORHEAD—A Moorhead woman who was stopped earlier this year while driving 118 mph with children in her vehicle was sentenced in Clay County District Court on Monday, Oct. 10, to 36 days in jail.

Stacey A. Anvarinia was also fined more than $1,000.

Anvarinia, 24, earlier pleaded guilty to one count of fleeing and one count of DWI stemming from an incident in July.

During the incident, a Minnesota State Patrol trooper attempted to stop Anvarinia's vehicle on Interstate 94 near Barnesville for going 94 mph in a 70 mph zone.

A chase followed and speeds reached 118 mph before the fleeing car was stopped by tire-deflating gear, according to court documents.

Occupants of the car included a 7-year-old girl and two infants who were strapped into car seats.

Charges of speeding and child endangerment were dismissed.