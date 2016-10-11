Stroke, cardiac conference Oct. 11-12
WEST FARGO — More than 200 people responsible for implementing stroke and cardiac systems of care across the state will gather Tuesday, Oct. 11, and Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Cambria Hotel and Suites, 825 E. Beaton Drive here for a two-day conference intended to celebrate successes and explore future challenges for the state's systems of care.
The conference agenda will devote one day to the discussion of stroke topics, including stroke treatment guidelines, case studies and new treatment options. One day will be devoted to cardiac topics, including Cardiac Ready Communities, case studies and an awards ceremony to recognize outstanding efforts.
For more information, visit www.health.nd.gov/epr/emergency-medical-systems/cardiac-system/cardiaced....