Fargo fire stations available for tours

FARGO — The Fargo Fire Department is offering tours at all of its stations from 6 to 8 p.m. during Fire Prevention Week through Oct. 15.

This is part of a nationwide effort, which is united under the campaign "Don't Wait: Check the Date! Replace Smoke Alarms Every 10 Years," according to a Fire Department news release.

Fargo stations available for tours and visits are:

• Station 1, 637 NP Ave.

• Station 2, 3020 25th St. S.

• Station 3, 1101 25th Ave. N.

• Station 4, 2701 1st Ave. N.

• Station 5, 930 40th St. S.

• Station 6, 4630 15th Ave. N.

• Station 7, 3957 Village Lane S.

The department reminds residents to test and change the batteries in their smoke detectors and that smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years.