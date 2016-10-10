Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Fargo fire stations available for tours

    By Forum staff reports on Oct 10, 2016 at 11:50 p.m.

    FARGO — The Fargo Fire Department is offering tours at all of its stations from 6 to 8 p.m. during Fire Prevention Week through Oct. 15.

    This is part of a nationwide effort, which is united under the campaign "Don't Wait: Check the Date! Replace Smoke Alarms Every 10 Years," according to a Fire Department news release.

    Fargo stations available for tours and visits are:

    • Station 1, 637 NP Ave.

    • Station 2, 3020 25th St. S.

    • Station 3, 1101 25th Ave. N.

    • Station 4, 2701 1st Ave. N.

    • Station 5, 930 40th St. S.

    • Station 6, 4630 15th Ave. N.

    • Station 7, 3957 Village Lane S.

    The department reminds residents to test and change the batteries in their smoke detectors and that smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years.

    Explore related topics:NewsfargoFire departmentFire Prevention Week
    Advertisement
    randomness