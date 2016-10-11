Free dental care for veterans to be offered Oct. 13

FARGO—Aspen Dental dentists will provide free dental care to local veterans from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Cass County Courthouse, 211 9th St. S. Dentists will work from the company's MouthMobile, a 42-foot dentist office on wheels.

Appointments are still available, and can be made through Cass County Veterans Service at (701) 241-5746.

This is the 28th tour stop of Aspen Dental's 2016 Healthy Mouth Movement, an initiative that helps veterans who are unable to find oral health care due to barriers like finances, availability, insurance or fear, especially since the VA does not cover dental benefits unless a veteran is 100 percent disabled, among other classifications, a requirement many do not meet.