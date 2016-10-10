Bismarck principal to command new Guard unit in Carrington

CARRINGTON, N.D.—The principal of Shiloh Christian's middle and high schools in Bismarck has taken command of a new North Dakota Army National Guard unit based out of Carrington. The unit adds new military occupational specialty positions to the North Dakota National Guard.

Capt. Chad Worrel, who is originally from LaMoure, recently took command of the 835th Utilities Detachment during an assumption of command ceremony at the North Dakota National Guard armory in Carrington. The unit, comprised of a variety of engineer soldiers, will provide facilities engineering support in the areas of carpentry, masonry, electrical, plumbing, and road maintenance and repair.

Command of the unit was ceremonially presented to Worrel by Lt. Col. Benjamin Cleghorn, commander of the 231st Brigade Support Battalion.

Worrel, who joined the military in 1998, first served with the 142nd Engineer Company out of Oakes. He deployed with the unit to Iraq in 2003, and spent nine years as enlisted soldier before earning a commission as an engineer officer. His first duty position as an officer was a platoon leader role with the 815th Engineer Company in Wishek.

Worrel's most recent assignments included serving as the executive officer and then commander for the 188th Engineer Company (Vertical) out of Wahpeton.

Outside of the military, Worrel is a principal for Shiloh Christian, a private, interdenominational school. Prior to that, he taught math and computer science at Bismarck High School for eight years and at Legacy High School for two years. He earned a bachelor of science degree in mathematics education from Valley City State University. Worrel lives in Menoken with his wife, Angela, who teaches art at Horizon Middle School, and their five children.