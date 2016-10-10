Tower City woman sentenced in Cass 'copper mining' case

FARGO—A Tower City woman has been sentenced in Cass County District Court to 10 days in jail and ordered to contribute to restitution in a case that involved taking copper wire and pipes from rural Cass County homes.

Emma J. Weshnevski, 20, earlier pleaded guilty to theft and burglary charges in connection with burglaries earlier this year.

Weshnevski told investigators that she and several others began "copper mining" by going into abandoned houses and taking copper wire and other things, according to court documents.

Homes in Buffalo and Embden were targeted, among others, the documents said.

In addition to the jail time, Weshnevski will be required to pay toward restitution, which will be determined later.

After serving her time in jail, Weshnevski will be on supervised probation for two years followed by unsupervised probation for three years.

A prosecutor said Monday that restitution could be in the tens of thousands of dollars.

Weshnevski's attorney, Pat O'Day, questioned the amounts being discussed, describing them as ridiculous.