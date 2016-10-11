YMCA to host youth run for after-school project

FARGO—The YMCA is hosting a "Lights On After School" Youth 1K Run as a part of the Lights on Afterschool Project. The event is at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 20, at Island Park, 616 1st Ave. S. Children participating in before and after school programs at the Y will come together for multiple races.

The 17th annual Lights On Afterschool Project is coordinated by the Afterschool Alliance, an organization dedicated to raising awareness of the importance of after-school programs and advocating for more afterschool investments.

The YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties is working to provide kids witha safe, engaging space by hosting before and after-school programs and care in over 30 local schools and centers, affecting nearly 2,000 kids. The Y also offers child care scholarships through its Partner of Youth Annual Campaign.

For more information, contact Kelsi McClaflin, School Age Site Coordinator, at (218) 359-2325 or kelsi.mcclaflin@ymcacassclay.org.