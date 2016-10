GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- A 46-year-old Jamestown man was killed after the vehicle he was driving crashed into an overpass support on Interstate 29 about 23 miles north of Grand Forks Monday morning, Oct. 10.

The northbound Ford Explorer entered the median before striking the concrete support, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said. The driver, identified Tuesday as Brent Kimball, died at the scene.

The accident happened around 8:30 a.m.