Fire damages office in north Fargo commercial building

FARGO—Around 3:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, fire crews in Fargo responded to a report of smoke coming from a commercial building at 2219 12th St. N.

Crews entered one of four business units in the one story office/storage space complex and discovered a fire in an office of the Nugget Vending company.

The fire was contained to the office where the fire started and adjoining businesses did not suffer heavy damage, according to a report released by the Fargo Fire Department.

There were no injuries involved.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

An initial estimate put the damage cost from the fire at about $25,000.