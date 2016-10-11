Moorhead needs election judges

MOORHEAD—Because of an expected large turnout on Election Day, the city of Moorhead is seeking additional election judges.

Those interested need to attend training from 1 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Clay County Courthouse, 807 11th St. N.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The first available shift is from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., the second is from 3 to 8 p.m., and all day if available. The position requires no special skills and pays $9.50 an hour.

For more information, contact the city clerk's office at (218) 299-5166 and choose option 3.