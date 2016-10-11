Texting to 911 now available in North Dakota

JAMESTOWN, N.D.—Texting to 911 is now available in North Dakota, according to the North Dakota Association of Counties.

Stutsman County Emergency Manager Jerry Bergquist said the service is good for individuals in danger who can't pick up the phone. Texting could work best in situations where speaking could put the caller in more danger, such as during a break-in or a domestic violence situation, Bergquist said.

"It could mean the difference between life or death," Bergquist said. "It doesn't happen every day, especially in this area, but it could be very helpful."

The service will also be helpful for people who are deaf or hard of hearing, Bergquist said.

Bergquist said calling is preferred because dispatchers can learn more from a phone call and can get real time answers and a location. It is important for texters to include their location and send messages without abbreviations or slang, Bergquist said.

"It's a good thing, but it has limitations," Bergquist said of the texting service.

All texts to 911 in the state are sent to the Red River Regional Dispatch Center in Fargo, where a team processes the messages and contacts dispatch in the location where the text was sent, Bergquist said.

Red River Regional Dispatch Center Director Mary Phillippi said the text to 911 service is going well. There was a lot of behind-the-scenes work before the service opened to the public on Oct. 6 and the text service was easily enabled on the center's system, Phillippi said. Phillippi said the center has received a few texts so far. The center knew from other dispatches' experiences that it wouldn't receive a large volume of texts, but the service still is a really great thing, Phillippi said.

"It's another way we are able to serve the community," Phillippi said.

Bergquist said of the 22 Public Safety Answering Points in the state, only Cass, Grand Forks, Walsh and Williams counties have the equipment to process texts. Stutsman County is waiting for an equipment change, and it will be another two years before it can receive texts, Bergquist said.

One text to 911 has been sent from Stutsman County since the service began on Thursday, Bergquist said. The message was not an emergency, but it worked out to be a test of the system, he said.

Bergquist said he doesn't think prank texts will be a big issue, but reporting a fake emergency in a 911 call or text is a Class A misdemeanor.

The texting service is part of the Next Generation 911 program, which is working to improve emergency response systems across the country, Bergquist said. In a couple of years, people will be able to send photos and videos to 911. This additional information would be sent to responders, so they have a better idea of what they are responding to, Bergquist said.

Bergquist said it is important for people to remember, "Call if you can, text if you can't."