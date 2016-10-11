State Troopers survey the scene where Anthony Fellman, 7, was hit and killed by a passing car after trying to board the school bus south of Thief River Falls, Minn., on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. Joshua Komer / Forum News Service

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn.—The death of a 7-year-old Thief River Falls boy in a traffic accident last Thursday is still being investigated, but a report aired on Thief River Falls Radio explains how the boy came to be on the opposite side of the road while trying to get to his school bus.

The family of Anthony Fellman told the station the bus was scheduled to pick up Anthony and his two brothers last Thursday morning on the east side of U.S. Highway 59. The boys were waiting at their regular pickup area across the highway from their home, the report said, but the northbound bus failed to stop and passed the boys.

The bus then turned around to face south on the highway, stopping adjacent to the Fellman home. Anthony was struck by a vehicle when he tried to cross back over the northbound lane, the station reported.

Thief River Falls School District Superintendent Brad Bergstrom said in an interview he wants to let the Minnesota State Patrol investigation run its course, but said he does not believe the bus driver in the situation did anything wrong.

"Our bus driver was following our district practices and policies when it comes to picking up students on rural highways," Bergstrom said.

He said that when drivers approach a stop, they are trained to put on their flashing amber lights. Once the drivers come to a halt and deploy the stop sign it is important they load students quickly, Bergstrom said. If students are not at the stop, he said the drivers are trained to move on quickly when on a highway.

State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow said a full report on the accident, including forensic mapping, could take as long as two months.

Bergstrom said the town is still recovering from Fellman's death.

"We're a community that's mourning," he said.

The community has also come together to help heal and take care of each other.

Ann Tunheim, a Thief River Falls native and high school classmate of Anthony's father, David Fellman, started a GoFundMe page to help the family pay for funeral expenses when she learned of Anthony's death. Five hours after launching the page, the goal of $10,000 was reached, Tunheim said..

"I had no idea it would take off like this," she said.

Tunheim said many of the donors were members of the Thief River Falls High School class of 1999, from which she and David Fellman graduated.

After reaching the $10,000 goal, Tunheim said she shut down the page, but kept receiving messages from people who wanted to donate. She said after speaking with family members, they decided to keep gathering funds, the remainder of which will be put into a memorial fund at Northern State Bank in Thief River Falls.

"Truly the community of Thief River Falls is incredible," Tunheim said.

The page had raised $14,000 from 321 donors as of Tuesday evening.

On the web: A GoFundMe site for the Fellman family is at www.gofundme.com/2t245n3u