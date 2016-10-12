Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    VIDEO: No one injured in fire at north Fargo business

    By Forum staff reports Today at 11:26 a.m.
    1 / 2
    Fire cews responded to a fire call at Beverage Wholesalers in Fargo Wednesday morning, Oct. 13. Dave Olsn/The Forum2 / 2

    FARGO—No one was injured Wednesday morning, Oct. 12, in a fire that was reported about 10:15 a.m. at Beverage Wholesalers, 701 4th Ave. N.

    Employees at the business said the fire started in materials surrounding a dock door in a loading area of the complex after some work had been done on the door.

    The workers said everyone got out safely and no one was injured.

    A Fargo Fire Department official said the fire was quickly extinguished, though no damage estimate was available.

    Explore related topics:NewsFireFargo Fire Departmentbeverage wholesalers
    Advertisement
    randomness