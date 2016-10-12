VIDEO: No one injured in fire at north Fargo business

FARGO—No one was injured Wednesday morning, Oct. 12, in a fire that was reported about 10:15 a.m. at Beverage Wholesalers, 701 4th Ave. N.

Employees at the business said the fire started in materials surrounding a dock door in a loading area of the complex after some work had been done on the door.

The workers said everyone got out safely and no one was injured.

A Fargo Fire Department official said the fire was quickly extinguished, though no damage estimate was available.