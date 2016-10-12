Salvation Army to distribute winter clothing

Joanna Knutson of Moorhead shops at the Salvation Army Coats for Kids giveaway Monday, Oct. 17, 2011, in Moorhead, Minn. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

FARGO — Salvation Army Worship and Service Centers across North Dakota and Minnesota are gearing up for the cold by providing people with free coats and other winter gear.

Coat distribution is underway this week in Fargo, Grand Forks and Minot.

In the Fargo-Moorhead area, the "Coats for Kids and Families" distribution begins from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, and continues Monday, Oct. 17 through Thursday, Oct. 20 at 1503 1st Ave. N., Moorhead.

The Minot Salvation Army has started its annual "Coats for Kids" distribution. Pick up or donate a coat at the Minot Salvation Army Worship and Service Center, 3156 Western Ave., near the auditorium. Hours are from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

In the Grand Forks area, coat distribution for children will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Grand Forks Salvation Army Worship and Service Center, 1600 University Ave. Coats can be picked up Monday through Friday during business hours until supplies run out.

To receive warm weather gear, people must provide photo identification, proof of residency like a electrical or heating bill, and in some instances a pay stub or proof of governmental assistance. Check with your local Salvation Army in advance to determine what is required in your area.