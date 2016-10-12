Fargo police release identity of body found Tuesday

FARGO—Fargo police have released the identity of a man who was found dead Tuesday morning, Oct. 11, in a newly built house in south Fargo.

David A. Maton, 64, of Moorhead, was found dead in a residence in the 2100 block of 68th Avenue south after officers responded to a medical call around 6:35 a.m. Tuesday, Deputy Police Chief Joe Anderson said in a news release.

The incident is still under investigation and the cause and manner of Maton's death have not been determined, according to Anderson, who said there is no preliminary indication of foul play.