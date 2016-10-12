Search
    Fargo police ID man found dead Tuesday morning

    By Forum News Service Today at 3:18 p.m.

    FARGO—Fargo police have released the identity of a man who was found dead Tuesday morning, Oct. 11, in a newly built house in south Fargo.

    David A. Maton, 64, of Moorhead, was found dead in a residence in the 2100 block of 68th Avenue south after officers responded to a medical call around 6:35 a.m. Tuesday, Deputy Police Chief Joe Anderson said in a news release.

    The incident is still under investigation and the cause and manner of Maton's death have not been determined, according to Anderson, who said there is no preliminary indication of foul play.

