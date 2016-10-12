Two ND drug dealers have sentences shortened by Obama

BISMARCK—A Bismarck man whose mandatory minimum drug sentence a judge said he disliked imposing was given a second chance by the president last week.

Shawn Barth, of Bismarck, is one of the first two people in North Dakota to get a commutation from President Barack Obama, who has made an initiative of shortening sentences for nonviolent drug offenders. The other is Russell Seidel, of Mandan.

Both men had their sentences shortened by Obama.

They were convicted of dealing drugs, and both were subject to mandatory minimums — sentences the judges who sent them away say they oppose.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland, who sentenced Barth in 2004, called the mandatory scheme "a bit unreasonable, draconian, I guess, to say the least," in a recent interview.

He expressed a similar sentiment at Barth's sentencing 11 years ago, saying, "I don't find pleasure in sentencing a 33-year-old man to life in prison," Hovland said. "It is an extremely harsh penalty, but Congress writes the laws." The judge had even looked for sentencing loopholes that would get him out of issuing the mandatory penalty.

U.S. District Court Senior Judge Patrick Conmy, who sentenced Seidel in 2011, agreed.

"Drug sentences for a long period of time were far longer than any purpose they served," he said. "It's only right that someone look at them."

However, Hovland said he would have liked to be consulted on the commutation.

"Any sentencing judge should be contacted by the administration to at least solicit their views about commuting the sentence of the defendant, especially one that received a life sentence," he said.

Barth was convicted in 2004 of selling methamphetamine and marijuana in Burleigh and Oliver counties. At the time, it was reported that the $80,000 in drugs seized from his house was the second-largest meth bust in south central North Dakota history. He was arrested following a four-year investigation connecting Barth to a network of people transporting meth from Iowa, Minnesota, Montana and Washington State to North Dakota. The drugs were exchanged for cash, cars or boats, and firearms were part of the drug transactions.

Seidel was convicted in 2011 of conspiring to sell meth after a search of his garbage revealed ledgers and a syringe that led police to believe he was a dealer and to obtain a warrant for his Mandan home, according to court records. Inside, police found more than $40,000 cash and nearly five ounces of meth.

Neither man will get out tomorrow. Barth had his sentence shortened to 27 years. Seidel will serve 15.

This is in line with a trend noted by USA Today: The president has moved from commuting sentences to time served to resentencing people to years less than life.

Neil Fulton, federal public defender for the Dakotas, said fewer than 50 people in the two states are likely eligible for the commutation from the president. The administration has mostly limited the reprieves to nonviolent offenders, who would have been sentenced differently today, and who have already served 10 years of their sentence.

The majority of people sentenced in this area are convicted of violent offenses in Indian Country, Fulton said. Also, there are few mandatory minimum drug cases here.

"A smaller universe of people qualify," he said.

Other recent changes to sentencing may affect more people in the region, including a case recently accepted by the Supreme Court that will consider sentencing enhancements for drug offenders with violent pasts, Fulton said.

In total, Obama has granted 672 commutations.