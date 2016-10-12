West Fargo marks completion of Main Avenue reconstruction

North Dakota Department of Transportation Director Grant Levi speaks Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, during the community ribbon cutting celebrating the completion of the Main Avenue reconstruction project in West Fargo. The project began in 2009 and finished this fall totaling nearly $61 million.David Samson / The Forum

WEST FARGO—After nearly 20 years of planning and seven years of construction, work on rebuilding Main Avenue here is complete.

North Dakota Department of Transportation Director Grant Levi, West Fargo Mayor Rich Mattern, city commissioners and other state and local government leaders gathered Wednesday, Oct. 12, to celebrate the project's end in a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

After a planning study was finished in 2001, the design phase of what would be a $55.6 million reconstruction on 4 miles of Main Avenue started in 2005.

The first two phases of construction work took place in 2009 and 2012. The final phase, rebuilding the road from Interstate 94 and replacing the Sheyenne River bridge, was started last year and wrapped up a few weeks ago.

Construction rebuilt 4 miles of roadway. It was done in three phases to lower the cost to $61 million.

"And that was accomplished through an awful lot of work, through an awful lot of partnerships," Levi said Wednesday. "I especially want to extend my thanks to the businesses and the traveling public for their patience, because it took us some time."

Mattern said he is happy to see the project that began about the same time he joined the City Commission wrap up. He now hopes even more development will will begin to form around the one of the city's main routes.

Timeline of Main Avenue work over the years:

2009:

• Approximately 1-mile stretch between Morrison Street to Fifth Street East, $11.63 million.

• Rebuilt road surface, turned frontage roads into parking areas and replaced the sanitary water system.

• Severe spring flooding delayed start of project and tightened timeline.

• Originally included plans to replace Sheyenne River Bridge, but plans were pushed back to 2015.

• The existing traffic signals at Center Street and Sheyenne Street were upgraded.

2012:

• Roughly 1.4-mile stretch between Fifth Street East and 45th Street reconstructed for a cost of $20.3 million.

• Rebuilt road surface, removed most frontage roads and added a storm sewer, sanitary sewer and water mains.

• One new traffic signal was added in the corridor at 17th Street, and existing traffic signals at 45th Street North and Ninth Street East were upgraded.

2015-2016:

• 1.58-mile stretch between Interstate 94 to Morrison Street.

2015:

• 1-mile stretch east of I-94 Interchange rebuilt to just west of Eighth Street.