Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota has suffered multimillion dollar losses according to the latest quarterly financial report out of the company. The company's 45th Avenue South location in Fargo, N.D., is seen here Monday, August 18, 2014. Nick Wagner / The Forum

FARGO—North Dakota appears to be bucking a national trend in skyrocketing rate increases for health insurance sold under the Affordable Care Act's marketplace.

Individual purchasers of Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota, the state's largest health insurer, will on average see a dip of 1.5 percent in their premiums, and small groups will see an average increase of 4.8 percent, according to company figures.

"We haven't seen the rate fluctuation in North Dakota we've seen in other states," said Tim Huckle, president and chief executive officer of Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota.

In many states, including Minnesota, customers who buy their health insurance on the Affordable Care Act marketplace are seeing premium hikes as high as 40 percent or even 60 percent, he said.

By contrast, marketplace customers in North Dakota Blues have seen premium increases in the 10 percent to 15 percent range in recent years, Huckle said. Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota has 10,074 customers through the marketplace.

"We're really running contrary here, for now, compared to what we're seeing in other states," he said. "North Dakota's been pretty steady."

The Sanford Health Plan, which has 6,600 marketplace customers in North Dakota, reports an average premium increase of 7.9 percent for individual coverage and an average 6.9 percent increase for small-group coverage.

"Although we'd like to have them even lower, we feel those increases are well in line with the medical trends and claims we're experiencing," said Kirk Zimmer, president of the Sanford Health Plan. "Those rates are very defensible."

Medica, which has 4,727 marketplace customers in North Dakota, reports an average premium increase of 14.3 percent and an average 1.9 percent increase for small groups, said Greg Bury, Medica's senior manager for public relations.

Zimmer attributed North Dakota's more moderate premium increases to lower health care use by customers, as well as a lower cost of care than in most states.

Still, both Huckle and Zimmer said trouble looms over the marketplace. So far, the Affordable Care Act has failed to attract enough younger, healthier customers to help offset the older, sicker customers who have signed up in much larger numbers, they said.

Penalties for those who fail to carry health insurance are gradually rising, but might not yet be enough to persuade younger, healthier people to opt for coverage, Zimmer said.

This year, the penalty for individuals who lack coverage is $695, up from $95 in 2014.

But if a monthly premium is around $500, it's much cheaper to simply pay the penalty, Zimmer said.

"You have to ask yourself how much incentive that is," he said.

Also, because the risk pool in North Dakota is small, it is vulnerable to huge losses from only a few catastrophic claims cases, Huckle said. Lifetime payment caps are no longer allowed because of the Affordable Care Act, he said.

Zimmer and Huckle said there are signs that after the election there might be support in Congress to fix some of the problems with the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, to make it more affordable for customers and more viable for insurers.

"There are minor changes that could be made without throwing out the law," Zimmer said.