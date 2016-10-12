Nathan Peterson, 8, raises a flag Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, at Sanford Hospital Fargo to mark the successful kidney transplant his father received there Tuesday, Oct. 11. Jen Swiers donated a kidney to Jeff Peterson, her friend and co-worker at the New Life Center. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

FARGO—Rob Swiers says his two sons probably don't understand how brave their mom is to have donated a kidney this week to a dear family friend and co-worker, but they will.

"They won't realize what this is going to mean until we are out camping and Jeff is playing football with us, because he doesn't do that now," Swiers said. "It'll be pretty neat."

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Rob's wife, Jen, donated one of her kidneys to Jeff Peterson during transplant surgery at Sanford Medical Center here. Their families said both were sore but recovering well, and that the transplanted kidney was working perfectly.

On Wednesday, Sanford and LifeSource, a nonprofit organ and tissue procurement organization, raised a flag in the downtown center's "Healing Garden" to honor Jen's gift of life. Families of the donor and recipient were there as well.

"We want to show that this person giving this gift of life to somebody else is a hero, and we raise flags in honor of heroes," said Deb Andvik, the hospital liaison from LifeSource.

Peterson, 43, has a hereditary condition that has damaged his kidneys. He received his first transplant at age 16 from a cadaver donor. That kidney began to fail more than two years ago and he was again listed for a transplant.

Peterson has a high level of antibodies in his system due to his previous transplant, so there was only a 13 percent chance he'd find a good match.

Jen Swiers, 42, happened to be one of those 13 percent.

She works with Peterson at the New Life Center, a homeless shelter in Fargo. She does office work, while Peterson is the operations director. Jen's husband, Rob, is the executive director there.

The Swiers, Jeff Peterson and wife, Cindy, are longtime friends; the families live in the same Moorhead neighborhood and each couple has two children.

Prior to the flag raising Wednesday, an announcement was made hospitalwide to let others know the ceremony would be taking place.

Swiers said it was heartwarming to see his wife honored in such a way.

"And to be part of it is pretty humbling," he said.