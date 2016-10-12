DULUTH, Minn.—The cost of medical care in Minnesota is rising faster than Minnesotans' incomes, says a report released on Wednesday.

The report issued by the nonprofit MN Community Measurement said statewide,the average cost of care for commercially insured patients per month rose from $449 in 2014 to $474 in 2015, according to the report. That's an increase of 5.6 percent. According to U.S. Census Bureau data, average income in Minnesota rose 3.15 percent the same year.

Statewide, the average cost ranged from $365 at St. Paul-based Synergy Family Physicians to $914 at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

MN Community Management determined its results from more than 1.5 million 2015 health insurance claims from commercially insured patients enrolled in the four largest Minnesota health plans, the nonprofit reported in a news release.

The group releases the data to provide transparency and help Minnesotans make informed choices about health care, said Jim Chase, MN Community Management's president.

"With more and more people who have higher deductibles and co-pays, these kind of differentials are meaningful," Chase said.

He noted that the group's website also publishes quality measures for the medical groups. Decisions shouldn't be made on price alone, Chase said.

The data show that the cost of inpatient hospital care actually remained flat from 2014 to 2015, but other costs increased. They were led by a 9.3 percent increase in take-home pharmacy costs.

John Strange, CEO of St. Luke's in Duluth, identified pharmaceuticals as the major problem.

"We're getting hammered by the pharmacy costs," he said. "That's a huge concern. We use a lot of pharmaceuticals. ... We're kind of trapped. There's not a lot we can do."

In an attempt to keep drug prices down, St. Luke's is part of a group purchasing organization, Strange said.

Essentia Health in Duluth agreed that pharmaceutical spending is a key issue.

The report also shows a wide disparity in the costs paid to each medical group by commercial health plans for 90 common medical procedures — with some costing more than 10 times as much at the most expensive medical group compared with the least.

For example, a basic knee X-ray cost as little as $20 at one medical group and as much as $219 at another. The statewide average was $58.

The range for a colonoscopy went from $347 at the least to $1,810 at the most, with an average of $590.

Costs tend to be higher in Northeastern Minnesota than in the state as a whole because of its rural, small-town nature and the distances traveled, Van Scoy said. For example, a specialist who travels to a rural community will have less time to see patients .