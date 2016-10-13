Hope woman dies of injuries after Barnes County crash

Alice Anderson, 88, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, of injuries suffered in the crash at the junction of Highway 32 and Barnes County Road 6.

According to the patrol report released Thursday, Oct. 13:

A 2011 GMC Acadia driven by Sandra Meyer, 52, of Hillsboro, was westbound on Barnes County Road 6 and failed to stop at the junction, striking a 2013 Buick Lacrosse driven by Clayton Schumaker, 59, of Bismarck in a T-bone collision about 2:20 p.m. Saturday.

The GMC continued through the intersection and came to rest in a ditch. The Buick entered the ditch and rolled.

Schumacher and his passenger, Anderson, were flown by Barnes County Life Flight to Fargo's Sanford Medical Center for medical treatment.

Sandra Meyer and her passenger, Rachel Meyer, 23, Hillsboro, suffered minor injuries in the crash, the patrol report said.

The occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts and both vehicles had airbags, the report said.

The Barnes County Sheriff's Office and Barnes County Rescue assisted at the scene of the crash.