Brakes were working in New Jersey commuter train crash
WASHINGTON -- The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday, Oct. 13, the brakes were working on a New Jersey Transit train that sped into the Hoboken Terminal on Sept. 29, killing one and injuring 110 people.
The NTSB previously said the train was traveling at 8 miles per hour 38 seconds before impact and then began to increase in speed to 21 miles per hour at impact -- twice the speed limit -- and that emergency brakes were applied one second before the crash.
A preliminary report released Thursday said the engineer felt fully rested, had no memory of the crash and said the train was six minutes late for its arrival into Hoboken.