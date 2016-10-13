Search
    Brakes were working in New Jersey commuter train crash

    By Reuters Media Today at 1:50 p.m.

    WASHINGTON -- The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday, Oct. 13, the brakes were working on a New Jersey Transit train that sped into the Hoboken Terminal on Sept. 29, killing one and injuring 110 people.

    The NTSB previously said the train was traveling at 8 miles per hour 38 seconds before impact and then began to increase in speed to 21 miles per hour at impact -- twice the speed limit -- and that emergency brakes were applied one second before the crash.

    A preliminary report released Thursday said the engineer felt fully rested, had no memory of the crash and said the train was six minutes late for its arrival into Hoboken.

