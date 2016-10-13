Wrongful death lawsuit filed in semi-tanker death case

Hyatt soon became unconscious, too. Emergency responders cut both of them out of the tank, but Hyatt died before he could be airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. Syring survived.

Hyatt's family has since filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Yellow Medicine County District Court. Filed in August, it attributes Hyatt's death to the company Syring Feed Lots, which owned the semi-tanker, and the company's co-owners: David Syring, who had been trapped inside the tanker that day, and David Syring's father, Paul, who the lawsuit alleges was standing by during the entire incident.

The lawsuit, asking for $50,000 in damages, alleges negligence and negligent supervision from the company and its co-owners that day.

It claims that the way Paul Syring and David Syring handled the day, from climbing into the tanker without protective gear to waiting 45 minutes to call emergency services, resulted in Hyatt's death.

In two responses filed separately from two different attorneys, both the company and David Syring and Paul Syring deny many of the claims made in the civil complaint.

"Jamie Hyatt voluntarily entered the tanker without personal protective equipment after directly observing, and in response to, David Syring's physical collapse in that environment," the company's attorney wrote.

Hyatt worked for Syring Trucking, a commercial trucking company housed adjacent to Syring Feed Lots and also owned by David Syring and Paul Syring.

Often, Hyatt would get off work at the trucking company, and stick around watching David Syring at work at the feedlot. The two were described as longtime friends.

So on Jan. 7, the lawsuit alleges Hyatt was off the clock, watching his friend work. He took video on his smartphone as David Syring washed the semi tanker. The tanker had previously been filled with distiller's syrup, a byproduct of ethanol production.

The lawsuit alleges many new details based on the video that Hyatt recorded until he became unconscious, video David and Paul Syring say was inadvertently made as Hyatt attempted to use the light on his phone, according to a memorandum filed in response to the lawsuit.

According to the description of events in the Hyatt family's lawsuit, the tanker became plugged at one point. David Syring climbed inside, sans protective equipment, to clear the drain.

There was no ladder on the inside of the tanker, only the outside.

Hyatt climbed the ladder on top of the tanker, continuing to record video. One screenshot attached to the lawsuit reportedly shows Paul Syring standing nearby, watching the scene.

David Syring soon became unresponsive. So Hyatt climbed in after him, immediately breathing heavily, the lawsuit alleges. At that point, Paul Syring climbed up near the top of the tanker, where Hyatt had been standing.

"Take a good breath and go get him," Paul Syring reportedly told Hyatt, according to the lawsuit.

"I am," Hyatt responded. Before he could, he collapsed.

Paul Syring reportedly inserted an air compressor hose into the tank. Then, six minutes after Hyatt had become unresponsive, Paul Syring called emergency services.

The lawsuit alleges first responders did not arrive until nearly 45 minutes after Hyatt had first entered the tank.

The company's attorney cited Minnesota's Good Samaritan Law as reason why it claims it is not responsible for Hyatt's death.

The law ensures that a person who renders emergency aid, assistance or advice at the scene of an emergency is not liable for any civil damages as a result of their actions, unless they act in a "willful and wanton or reckless manner."

Asphyxiation — death from lack of oxygen — is a risk inside tanks, even those that do not contain a dangerous substance, the complaint alleges.

"Paul Syring, who was standing atop the tanker, had a duty to warn Hyatt of the tanker's dangerous condition and the risk of remaining inside the tanker," the civil complaint attached to the lawsuit states. "As a direct and proximate result of the negligence of Paul Syring, Hyatt died from complications of asphyxia."

Hyatt's family says the Syrings should have known about that danger. Because there was no emergency when the tank plugged, they argue, David Syring should have obtained proper gear before he climbed in.

Neither Hyatt nor David Syring were wearing protective gear when they entered the tank, despite conditions the lawsuit calls "dangerous."

The suit also claims David Syring "breached his duties by entering the tanker without protective equipment, safety lines, and/or a self contained breathing device."

In a response, David Syring said he had been wearing a dust mask "at some point."

A scheduling conference was held Sept. 20 in Yellow Medicine County District Court.

Since then, the parties in the lawsuit have continued to exchange documents, leading up to a pretrial hearing set for June 13 and a jury trial in July.