Hoeven hires interns in Washington, Fargo

Hanson, daughter of Christopher and Sheri Hanson, is a junior at North Dakota State University studying political science. Hanson is a member of the North Dakota Army National Guard, a participant in the military funeral honors program and a tutor with English Language Learners.

Mund, daughter of Doug Mund and DeLora Kautzmann, recently graduated from Brown University with honors in business, entrepreneurship and organizations. As the founder of North Dakota's annual Make-A-Wish Fashion Show, Mund has raised over $68,000 to grant wishes for children facing life-threatening medical conditions in North Dakota.

Bergstrom, son of Candace and Renard Bergstrom, is a recent graduate of Wheaton College in Wheaton, Ill. He majored in bible and theology, minored in mathematics and was involved in the leadership of multiple ministries. He was recently hired as a staff assistant in Hoeven's Washington office.

Grindberg, son of Tony and Karen Grindberg, is a sophomore at NDSU. He is majoring in crop and weed science and during his time at NDSU has been actively involved in College Republicans.