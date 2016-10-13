Dayton orders flags at half-staff on Oct. 15

A public memorial service will be held for Thomas on Saturday in Colorado.

Thomas attended elementary school in the St. Peter, Minn. area and was a 2007 graduate of St. Olaf College in Northfield. He died on Oct. 4 from injuries caused by an improvised explosive device in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan. He was 31 years old.

Thomas was a Green Beret assigned to Company B, Second Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), at Fort Carson in Colo. He joined the Army in 2008, and had been deployed twice before, to Iraq and Afghanistan. Thomas previously was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart Medal, among other commendations.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Mackenzie, and his parents, Dr. Will and Candace Thomas of Marshall, Minn.